Tamil actress Meena, who was most recently seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe', has announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to social media to make the announcement. She wrote, "First visitor to my home in 2022, Mr Corona. It liked my entire family. But I'm not letting it stay. Beware people. Please stay safe and healthy. Be responsible and don't let it spread. Keep us in your prayers." Annaatthe: Rajinikanth’s Film Censored With U/A Certificate.

Sources say that besides Meena, but her husband Vidyasagar, mother Rajmallika and daughter Nainika, who has acted in popular films such as Vijay's 'Theri' and Arvind Swami's 'Bhaskar Oru Rascal', also tested positive for the virus. Annaatthe Song Saara Kaattrae: The Second Single Featuring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara Is a Soothing Number! (Watch Video).

Check Out Meena Sagar's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meena Sagar (@meenasagar16)

The actress and her family members have taken precautionary measures and have isolated themselves.

