Annaatthe is the upcoming movie featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. Actresses Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara will be seen as the female leads. The shooting of the film has seen several delays owing to coronavirus pandemic. Also, some of the crew members had tested positive for COVID-19 due to which the shooting had to be stalled. The makers decided to postpone the film’s shoot considering the safety of the cast and crew. Annaatthe: Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh Starrer’s Release Date Announced, Will Hit the Theatres This Diwali.

The latest buzz is Rajinikanth would resume the shoot of Annaatthe from March 15. However, the makers have not made any official announcement on it yet. It is reported that the makers are eyeing to complete the remaining portions in a month’s time. Rajinikanth would wrap up his portions in a single schedule so that there’s enough time for post-production work. Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe Shooting Comes to a Halt After 8 Crew Members Test COVID-19 Positive - Reports.

Annaatthe was scheduled to be released last year, but the makers had to postpone the release date owing to coronavirus pandemic. Sun Pictures recently confirmed that the film will be coinciding with Diwali. It would be hitting the big screens on November 4.

