Atharvaa Birthday: 5 Times When This ‘Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal’ Actor Impressed Kollywood Lovers With His Performances!

Atharvaa (Photo Credits: File Image)

Atharvaa is the son of late actor Murali and Shobha. He is the grandson of legendary director S Siddalingaiah. After completing school, the handsome hunk opted to pursue a career in films, but before that he started to undertake classes with stunt choreographers. Before making his acting debut, Atharvaa wanted to prepare himself physically as an actor. In 2010, Atharvaa made a promising debut with the movie Baana Kaathadi. Since then, he has being entertaining the Kollywood lovers with some impeccable performances. Gaddalakonda Ganesh Movie Review: Varun Tej Starrer Gets a Thumbs Up on Twitter Despite Film’s Last Minute Name Change.

Atharvaa’s impressive debut had prompted his father Murali to begin pre-production on a Tamil and Kannada language bilingual film. However, that could not happen as a month after Atharvaa’s debut film’s release, his father passed away due to cardiac arrest. The young actor decided to take a break and spend quality time with his family. The talented actor did have some ups and downs, but he did make a comeback two years later with an impressive movie. On Atharvaa’s birthday, let’s take a look at those films of the actor that left the Kollywood lovers mighty impressed.

Baana Kaathadi

In March 2010, Atharvaa made his acting debut with the Tamil movie Baana Kaathadi. It was his father, late actor Murali who found him an offer to play the lead role. This movie is also special because his father had also made an special appearance in this Badri Venkatesh directorial, his last film.

Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal

Atharvaa had taken a break from his work after the demise of his father and two years later he made a comeback with Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal. In this movie he played the role of a youngster suffering from hallucinations and from critics to fans, all were impressed with his performance.

Paradesi

It was in 2013 when Atharvaa got his first biggest movie, Paradesi, directed by Bala. It was a period drama based on the novel Eriyum Panikadu by Paul Harris Daniel. Vedhika and Dhansika were seen as the lad actresses in this flick.

100

Atharvaa was seen as Sub-Inspector Sathya in the movie 100, in which Hansika Motwani was paired opposite him. This crime drama marked Sam Anton’s third directorial venture and it was a box office hit.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh

Besides Tamil, Atharvaa has also left a huge impact in Telugu film industry. He made his Tollywood debut with the action-thriller Gaddalakonda Ganesh that released in 2019. This film was earlier titled as Valmiki, however, due to numerous controversies, the title was changed to Gaddalakonda Ganesh.

Atharvaa has done around 13 films in his career and his performances in these films have always left the critics and fans impressed. The actor has amazing projects lined up, but due to coronavirus outbreak, the projects have been stalled. Here’s wishing Atharvaa a great birthday and a great year ahead!