Telugu actor and rapper Noel Sean, who has been in the news in recent times for being one of Bigg Boss Telugu 4's rumoured contestants, took to Instagram to announce separation from his wife, actress Ester Noronha. In fact, even his ex-wife Ester took to Instagram to not only reveal that they had separated but also about how things went south between the two soon after marriage. The couple, in a beautiful and mature manner, wished each other good luck for their lives ahead. Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Controversial Reality TV Show To Go On-Air From September 6?.

In his Instagram post, Noel wrote, "I am Officially Divorced! After a long hard silence, today I officially announce my divorce with Ester. We were waiting for the courts decision to make it public. We had our differences which led to this & finally we decided to end this only to save the grace of this beautiful relationship." Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Promo: Nagarjuna Akkineni In An Oldie Look Gets Fans Excited! (Watch Video).

Check Out His Post Below:

Ester on her part, revealing what went wrong between the two, wrote, "Noel and I got married on the 3rd of January 2019 and soon after we had several irreconcilable compatibility issues due to which we had separated within a few days and finally filed for a MUTUAL DIVORCE in June 2019. Since then it has been a quiet, patient wait until yesterday when our plea got finally granted by the court."

Check Out Her Post Below:

Ester and Noel, who had been engaged for a year, had announced their engagement on Christmas 2018, taking their fans by surprise and posted an Anniversary post. They tied the knot in January 2019 in an intimate affair in Mangalore before separating the same year and announcing their divorce in 2020. We wish the couple the strength to move forward in their lives!

