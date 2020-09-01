Telugu actor and rapper Noel Sean, who has been in the news in recent times for being one of Bigg Boss Telugu 4's rumoured contestants, took to Instagram to announce separation from his wife, actress Ester Noronha. In fact, even his ex-wife Ester took to Instagram to not only reveal that they had separated but also about how things went south between the two soon after marriage. The couple, in a beautiful and mature manner, wished each other good luck for their lives ahead. Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Controversial Reality TV Show To Go On-Air From September 6?.
In his Instagram post, Noel wrote, "I am Officially Divorced! After a long hard silence, today I officially announce my divorce with Ester. We were waiting for the courts decision to make it public. We had our differences which led to this & finally we decided to end this only to save the grace of this beautiful relationship." Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Promo: Nagarjuna Akkineni In An Oldie Look Gets Fans Excited! (Watch Video).
Check Out His Post Below:
View this post on Instagram
I am Officially Divorced! After a long hard silence, today I officially announce my divorce with Ester. We were waiting for courts decision to make it public. We had our differences which led to this & finally we decided to end this only to save the grace of this beautiful relationship. God bless you Ester & may all your dreams come true, wishing you nothing but the best. I request everyone to be supportive of this at this point of time & help us to heal from it. It will always be a beautiful phase of my life & I thank God for each & every day in it. I request everyone not to bother her or my family in any ways & I want to thank my family,friends & everyone who stood by me in my dark days. But Yes God Is Good All The Time & I Believe This Is A Great New Beginning! God Bless!
Ester on her part, revealing what went wrong between the two, wrote, "Noel and I got married on the 3rd of January 2019 and soon after we had several irreconcilable compatibility issues due to which we had separated within a few days and finally filed for a MUTUAL DIVORCE in June 2019. Since then it has been a quiet, patient wait until yesterday when our plea got finally granted by the court."
Check Out Her Post Below:
View this post on Instagram
Finally... Here's the answer to the most frequently asked question to me in the last 1 year... which many of you have speculated, guessed and even discussed on the comments of my posts for a very long time now and are eagerly waiting for my response or confirmation... YES. WE ARE OFFICIALLY DIVORCED. I've been patiently waiting to do this for more than a year now... but didn't want to do so before it was legal and official. Noel and I got married on the 3rd of January 2019 and soon after we had several irreconcilable compatibility issues due to which we had separated within a few days and finally filed for a MUTUAL DIVORCE in June 2019. Since then it has been a quiet, patient wait until yesterday when our plea got finally granted by the court. I have always been frank and honest as far as sharing with you all is concerned. But in this situation I'd prefer to only say this much for the good of all the people involved in our lives, Noel's and mine... I request you all to understand the sensitivity of the subject and my intention behind this decision and hope you'll respect it and be with me on this one too like you always have. We all are human... have gone through and are going through various ups and downs in our lives... we all have our share of failed relationships and we know exactly how complicated and stressful it is to deal with... The last thing expected in such times is judgements, any kind of negativity, questions or any more added discomfort. So I kindly request you all to consider this as my ONLY AND FINAL statement/clarification on this subject and that no other forms of questions, interviews, media attention, comments, discussion in any form real or virtual shall be entertained by me. This is all I have to say. Thank you for understanding, being there, for all the love, support, kindness, prayers and blessings for which I am ever-so-grateful and will always be. Keep me in prayers. Much love. God bless. 🙏🏻❤
Ester and Noel, who had been engaged for a year, had announced their engagement on Christmas 2018, taking their fans by surprise and posted an Anniversary post. They tied the knot in January 2019 in an intimate affair in Mangalore before separating the same year and announcing their divorce in 2020. We wish the couple the strength to move forward in their lives!
