The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact especially on the entertainment industry. Films are being postponed, shootings have been suspended, some films that were set for theatrical release are now scheduled for OTT release, and much more. Earlier, Bigil re-released in Germany and France. And now it has re-released in theatres in Sri Lanka. Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil Makers to Re-Release the Movie in France and Germany to Celebrate His Birthday.

Film exhibitors think that by re-releasing some of the hit films in theatres it may help to get back the audience. A Twitter user has shared the screen shot of the Tamil blockbuster Bigil that released in 2019 and it showed that the film has been re-released at a theatre in Sri Lanka. He has also shared the details of other Thalapathy Vijay films that have re-released.

Bigil Re-Released In Sri Lanka

@BigilTamilMovie is re-released in Sri Lanka. It's worth remembering that Sri Lanka is the fourth country a @actorvijay movie is re-releasing after theatres are reopened amid pandemic. Re-releases so far 👇#Bigil - Germany, France,Sri Lanka#Mersal and #Sarkar - Malaysia pic.twitter.com/c615YACNz0 — Krishnagiri VMI - OVFC Team™ (@KrishnagiriOVFC) July 17, 2020

We are sure, Thalapathy Vijay’s fans must be on cloud nine to see some of his hit films re-releasing. Besides watching the actor’s blockbuster, movie buffs are also keen to know by when Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will hit the theatres. The film was set to be released in April, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the date had to be postponed. The makers are yet to reveal the new release date and have also confirmed that Master will not be releasing directing on the OTT platform, but directly the theatres.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).