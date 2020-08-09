The royal wedding of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj took place last evening at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Only family members and close pals of the couple were seen in attendance for the ceremony. The guest list was kept limited owing to the ongoing global crisis. A few pictures from the fairytale wedding of Rana and Miheeka have hit the internet one just cannot take their eyes off from the lovely couple. From fans to celebs, all have been showering the couple with congratulatory messages and now, even Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj has shared some beautiful snaps of her daughter and son-in-law Rana Daggubati from the wedding ceremony. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding Pics: Here Are the Inside Photos from Tollywood Couple’s Royal Marriage Ceremony!

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj looked regal in their wedding outfits. The bride and bridegroom’s looks were kept classy and chic. Bunty Bajaj has shared some lovely moments from the big day and captioned it as, “D day god bless you both with lots of love and happiness always.#BAJaoeD”. Aww.. Isn’t that a beautiful note from the bride’s mother? Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan And Others Congratulate The Newly Married Couple!

Rana Daggubati Weds Miheeka Bajaj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunty Bajaj (@buntybajaj) on Aug 9, 2020 at 2:12am PDT

Samantha Akkineni with Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan with Upasana Konidela, were some of them who were seen at the wedding ceremony of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. Here’s wishing the newly married couple Rana and Miheeka love, laughter and happily ever after!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2020 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).