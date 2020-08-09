Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot in an intimate affair on August 8 evening at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding ceremony of this lovely Tollywood couple was attended by the couple’s families and their close friends. Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya with wife Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan with Upasana Kamineni Konidela, and many others were seen in attendance. The Daggubati and Bajaj’s guest list was limited to 30 considering the ongoing global crisis and the safety of every individual who were going to attend the event. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding Pics: Here Are the Inside Photos from Tollywood Couple’s Royal Marriage Ceremony!

As soon as the pictures from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding were out on social media, from fans to celebs, all started showering this newly married couple with congratulatory posts. Samantha Akkineni welcomed Miheeka Bajaj to the family by sharing a lovely family pic and captioned it as, “#ranawedsmiheeka ... the most adorable @miheeka Welcome to the family”. Even Ram Charan shared a cool post for his ‘hulk’ that read, “Finally my hulk is married wishing @ranadaggubati @miheeka a very happy life together!!”. Mahesh Babu wrote, “Congratulations on your wedding @RanaDaggubati & Miheeka!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness Smiling face with smiling eyes.” Let’s take a look at the posts shared by these celebs for Rana and Miheeka! Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Bridegroom Poses with Father Suresh Babu and Uncle Venkatesh Daggubati Ahead Of the Royal Ceremony!

Mahesh Babu

Samantha Akkineni

 

View this post on Instagram

 

❤️ #ranawedsmiheeka ... the most adorable @miheeka 🤗 Welcome to the family ❤️... 📷 @reelsandframes

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Ram Charan

Allari Naresh

Sushanth A

Upasana Konidela

Naga Shaurya

Sudheer Babu

Rana Daggubati had took everyone by surprise by announcing about his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj. He had shared an adorable pic with his ladylove with the caption that read 'she said yes'. Rana and Miheeka indeed make a great couple together. Here’s wishing them a great journey of togetherness and tons of happiness!

