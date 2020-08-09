Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot in an intimate affair on August 8 evening at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding ceremony of this lovely Tollywood couple was attended by the couple’s families and their close friends. Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya with wife Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan with Upasana Kamineni Konidela, and many others were seen in attendance. The Daggubati and Bajaj’s guest list was limited to 30 considering the ongoing global crisis and the safety of every individual who were going to attend the event. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding Pics: Here Are the Inside Photos from Tollywood Couple’s Royal Marriage Ceremony!

As soon as the pictures from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding were out on social media, from fans to celebs, all started showering this newly married couple with congratulatory posts. Samantha Akkineni welcomed Miheeka Bajaj to the family by sharing a lovely family pic and captioned it as, “#ranawedsmiheeka ... the most adorable @miheeka Welcome to the family”. Even Ram Charan shared a cool post for his ‘hulk’ that read, “Finally my hulk is married wishing @ranadaggubati @miheeka a very happy life together!!”. Mahesh Babu wrote, “Congratulations on your wedding @RanaDaggubati & Miheeka!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness Smiling face with smiling eyes.” Let’s take a look at the posts shared by these celebs for Rana and Miheeka! Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Bridegroom Poses with Father Suresh Babu and Uncle Venkatesh Daggubati Ahead Of the Royal Ceremony!

Mahesh Babu

Congratulations on your wedding @RanaDaggubati & Miheeka!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness 😊 pic.twitter.com/ywTgXgne4b — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 8, 2020

Samantha Akkineni

Ram Charan

Finally my hulk is married ❤️wishing @ranadaggubati #miheeka a very happy life together!!🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/RJEw5CZq0L — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 8, 2020

Allari Naresh

Congratulations Guru @RanaDaggubati and welcome aboard finally ;) Wishing you and Miheeka only joy and happiness in your new life ahead! — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) August 9, 2020

Sushanth A

It’s happening!! Congratulations and best wishes to you and Miheeka, brother 🤗🎉 https://t.co/NvmX4yd5Nr — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) August 8, 2020

Upasana Konidela

Naga Shaurya

Sudheer Babu

Congratulations big man. Super duper wishes for your love journey 🤗🤗@RanaDaggubati — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 8, 2020

Rana Daggubati had took everyone by surprise by announcing about his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj. He had shared an adorable pic with his ladylove with the caption that read 'she said yes'. Rana and Miheeka indeed make a great couple together. Here’s wishing them a great journey of togetherness and tons of happiness!

