The Malayalam film 'Chavittu', directed by the Rahman Brothers, Shinos and Sajas, has officially been selected for the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2022, which opened on Wednesday. Making the announcement on Instagram while releasing the film's first look on Thursday, actor Siju Wilson said: "Extremely glad and happy to present the official first look of 'Chavittu', which has been officially selected for the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2022." 'Malik', 'Crescent Night' Among Indian Films Selected for International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Wilson said 'Chavittu', produced by Sharafu, is the third movie from the Rahman Brothers after 'Kalippattakkaran' and 'Vasanthi'. It features performances by "brilliant artistes from the Little Earth School of Theatre," he added. The theatre school is based out of Malappuram in Kerala. International Film Festival Rotterdam 2022 to Be Moved Online Due to Concerns Over the Spread of Omicron Across Europe.

"Am honoured to [have] a small part in 'Chavittu' by supporting the production with my dear friend Nevin Cherian," the actor added, congratulating the team.

