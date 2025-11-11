Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi joined the list of celebrities who fell prey to false rumours about veteran actor Dharmendra’s death. Dharmendra Health Update: Family Confirms Veteran Actor Is ‘Not Critical’ and Under Observation at Breach Candy Hospital, Dismisses Ventilator Rumours.

The actor took to social media to offer his condolences to Dharmendra’s family, only to later delete the post after learning the news was untrue. Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi shared a photo of Dharmendra and wrote, “Sri Dharmendra Ji was not only a legendary actor but also a remarkable human being. His humility, warmth, and affectionate nature always touched my heart deeply whenever we met. I will forever cherish the fond memories and personal moments I shared with him.”

Chiranjeevi Offers Condolences for Dharmendra, Later Deletes Post as Death Rumours Proven False

The superstar added, “My heartfelt condolences on his passing. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially my dear friends Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of millions. Om Shanthi.”

However, he later deleted his post after learning that the news was false.

Meanwhile, reports about Dharmendra’s death started doing the rounds on social media late last night. The veteran actor’s family quickly intervened to clarify the truth. Hema Malini and Esha Deol both took to their social media handles to strongly condemn the spread of false news.

Refuting the rumours, Hema Malini expressed her disappointment over the circulation of false news and wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

Esha Deol also addressed the rumours, calling out media outlets for spreading false information about her father’s health. In her statement, she clarified that Dharmendra is stable and recovering, and urged everyone to respect their family’s privacy. ‘He Is Being Continuously Monitored’: Hema Malini Shares Dharmendra’s Health Update on X, Fans Wish Veteran Actor a Speedy Recovery (View Post).

“The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papas speedy recovery. Esha Deol. (sic)”

