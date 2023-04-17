Chiyaan Vikram is predominantly known for his works in Tamil Cinema. The superstar who rings in his 57th birthday today is among the most decorated actors in Kollywood. He is known for undergoing major physical transformations for his roles. Vikram is one of the factors who has experimented with maximum looks in films. For example, he went on to portray four different looks in the film I that includes a body builder, a beast, a model and a hunchback. In an interview on the show Lounge Unwing on CNN-IBN, the actor had stated, “I beefed up first, like really became muscular and then became like a model like really fit, after that I had to be really scrawny.” Like that there have been many such films in which he has gone extreme levels to ace every role with sheer perfection. Chiyaan Vikram Flaunts His Cool New Bearded Look for Thangalaan, Shares Pictures on Twitter.

Apart from portraying amazing roles on the big screens, the Ponniyin Selvan 2 aka PS2 star has left everyone impressed even off screen. There have been many times when he took the internet by storm with ripped physique pictures and charming style statement. On the occasion of his birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his pictures that went viral across social media platforms. Chiyaan Vikram Turns ‘John Wick’ or ‘John Wickram’ in This Stylish Photoshoot (View Pics).

Rugged Charm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

Look For Thangalaan Movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

He's Got The Swag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

Throwback To I Days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

Too Hot To Handle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

Suave

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

Charming In White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

Chiyaan Vikram will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus PS2. Here’s wishing the dynamic actor of Tamil Cinema, Vikram, a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

