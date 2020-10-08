Filmma who hit the headlines directing the Charuhaasan-Saroja starrer "Dha Dha 87". "In my movie 'Dha Dha 87', which was released on March 1, 2019, I had added on the title card, 'Don't touch the ladies without their consent'. This message was widely acknowledged and appreciated by the audience," said the director. Muthiah Muralidaran Biopic: Vijay Sethupathi To Play The Titular Role In MS Sripathy’s Directorial (View Poster)

"The lead actor of the movie 'Dha Dha 87', Shri Charuhasan would address a gang in a scene saying, 'if you touch women, then I would burn you all to death'," added the director. Vijay Shri expressed shock and horror at the alleged Hathras gangrape incident. "I was shocked to know about the death of a girl, who was brutally raped and tortured in Hathras.

In my movie, 'Polladha Ulagil Bayangara Game' (PUBG), I have filmed a scene in which guys raping a lady and burning her were punished to death by one of the lead characters of the movie. I always have faith in the Indian judiciary system."

