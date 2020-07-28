He is a National award-winning actor. He is a terrific dancer. He can also sing, and his songs end up being chartbusters. He is also an acclaimed producer and decent enough director. And above all, he is a superstar with an immense fan following. Dhanush, the multi-faceted, supremely-talented actor is turing 37 on July 28, 2020. Here's us wishing the Tamil superstar Many Many Happy Returns of the Day! Dhanush Birthday: From Acting, Singing to Directing, Here’s How D Has Progressed Steadily Through His Career.

Dhanush, the son of Tamil film director-producer Kasthuri Raja and younger brother of director Selvaraghavan, made his acting debut in 2002 with the romantic film, Thulluvadho Ilamai. The movie was directed by his own father. While Thulluvadho Ilamai was a hit, Dhanush's actual breakout success came next year with the psychological romantic thriller, Kaadhal Kondein, that was directed by his brother. Kaadhal Kondein made Dhanush a star, while also bringing him critical acclaim.

From thereon, Dhanush's career had been a mix of massy entertainers and critically acclaimed films. He had also turned a director with the film, Power Paandi. Some of his films were hits, some of them were blockbusters. In this special feature, let's look at 11 of Dhanush's biggest hits in his career.

Kaadhal Kondein

Dhanush and Sonia in Kaadhal Kondein

Kaadhal Kondein sees Dhanush as a college student who has gone through childhood abuse and is infatuated with a fellow student, mistaking her sympathy for love. However, when she doesn't reciprocate his feelings, he turns obsessive and even psychotic. The movie had some melodious songs, courtesy Yuvan Shankar Raja. Dhanush's performance and his dancing skills were praised by most of the critics, and the movie was a huge hit. Atrangi Re: New Still of Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan Hits the Internet; Shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Film to Resume in October 2020.

Thiruda Thirudi

Dhanush in Thiruda Thirudi

While Kaadhal Kondein made him a star, Thiruda Thirudi established him as a massy star. The romantic entertainer, directed by Subramaniam Siva, was about two youngsters who are often loggerheads at each other but slowly fall for each other. The song "Manmadha Raasa" was a huge hit, and along with Dhanush's newly minted stardom, helped in making Thiruda Thirudi, a big hit.

Pudhu Pettai

Dhanush in Pudhu Pettai

Dhanush's forte has mostly been gangster or crime dramas, as some of his biggest hits are in the genre. Pudhu Pettai, again directed by Selvaraghavan, had him play a rural gangster, and is considered as one of the best original films in the genre.

Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam

Shriya Saran and Dhanush in Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam

Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam, directed by Boopathy Pandian, is a romantic comedy where Dhanush played a carefree youngster who falls for a beautiful girl and earns the ire of her rich brother. The movie, also starring Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj, was a huge hit and was also remade in several other languages, including Odia and Burmese!

Polladhavan

Dhanush in Polladhavan

The crime-thriller, directed by Vetrimaran, has Dhanush play a carrom player who takes up fight against criminals to protect his family. Polladhavan won over the critics and was a big success at the box office.

Yaaradi Nee Mohini

Dhanush and Nayanthara in Yaaradi Nee Mohini

This romantic drama, helmed by Mithran Jawahar, paired Dhanush and Nayanthara. Dhanush plays a youngster who falls for a beautiful woman, who he randomly meets, and tries to get close. When she rejects him and leaves him depressed, Fate gives him another chance when he attends his friend's wedding at his village, only to realise the bride is the same girl. Yaaradi Nee Mohini endeared fans of both the stars, and the music of the film was also a big hit.

Aadukalam

Taapsee Pannu and Dhanush in Aadukalam

AKA the movie that gave Dhanush his National Award win (sharing it with Malayalam actor Salim Kumar for Adaminte Makan Abu). Also the movie that introduced Tamil fans to the talented Taapsee Pannu. Dhanush and Vetrimaaran make for a lethal combo, and their partnership shines the best in this crime drama that is set against the backdrop of cock-fighting. Aadukalam was a big commercial and critical success.

Raanjhanaa

Dhanush in Raanjhanaa

Dhanush is one of the rare South stars who made a big bang in Bollywood with his first film. Raanjhanaa, directed by Aanand L Rai, benefitted from Dhanush's fresh performance (for Hindi audience), Rai's engaging direction and AR Rahman's colourful music. For its modest budget, Raanjhanaa earned Rs 60.35 crore and is considered a superhit.

Velaiyilla Pattathari

Dhanush in Velaiyilla Pattathari

This social entertainer has Dhanush play an engineer with righteous ambitions that makes his cross swords with the ruthless corporations. Velaiyilla Pattathari, directed by Velraj, was an entertaining commercial success, though its sequel, VIP2, didn't manage to earn the same praise. Despite starring Kajol as the antagonist.

Vada Chennai

Dhanush in Vada Chennai

This ambitious gangster drama may not be the best film that came from Vetrimaran-Dhanush combo. But it certainly ranks above some of the recent films in the genre, and features powerful performances from the cast, especially Dhanush and Andrea Jeremiah. The sequel of this successful film is in the making.

Asuran

Dhanush in Asuran

Vetrimaran and Dhanush duo strikes again and this time, it is a powerful gritty rural action drama. Filled with some terrific performances, especially from Dhanush and Manju Warrier, and some evocative scenes, Asuran is simply one of the best films that came out in 2019 in Indian cinema.

