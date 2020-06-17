Dhyan Sreenivasan to Play a Detective in Jithu Vayalil’s Directorial Debut?

Dhyan Sreenivasan is the son of veteran Malayalam screenplay writer and actor Sreenivasan. He made his acting debut with the film Thira that was directed by his brother Vineeth Sreenivasan. He was last seen in Love, Action, Drama (in a cameo) that had also marked his directorial debut. Now as per latest reports, Dhyan’s next flick is a comedy-thriller in which he would be seen playing the role of a detective and this film would be Jithu Vayalil’s directorial debut. Love Action Drama Review: Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara’s Romcom Gets Mixed Reactions From Critics.

The script of this untitled project by Jithu Vayalil is written by Bipin Chandra. He has earlier penned scripts for the films such as 1983, Best Actor, C/o Saira Banu and Pavada. Talking about Dhyan Sreenivasan’s role in the film, the filmmaker revealed to TOI, “Dhyan plays a detective in the movie and he is currently losing weight for it.” It would be intriguing to watch Dhyan in this comedy-thriller.

The cinematography of this upcoming untitled project will be handled by Abhinandan Ramanujam, whereas Sam CS will be composing the film’s music. Besides this, the other films that Dhyan Sreenivasan has in his kitty are Sayanna Varthakal, Paathira Kurubana, Adukkala: The Manifesto and Higwitta.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).