The much-awaited and delayed questioning' of Kavya Madhavan, the actress wife of actor Dileep, began on Monday morning at her residence near here at Aluva in connection with the 2017 actress abduction case in which Dileep is an accused. Dileep was in jail for several weeks in the case and later got bail. SP Mohanachandran and Dy SP Baiju Paulose are present to take Kavya's statement. Actress Assault Case: Kerala Police Summons Actor Dileep’s Wife Kavya Madhavan for Interrogation.

Incidentally, Paulose was the one who led the 2017 actress abduction case probe, while Mohanachandran is leading the case in which Dileep is an accused and out on bail after his former friend and director Balachandrakumar came out in the open against him, claiming Dileep said that he would eliminate police officials who had investigated the case. Dileep Assault Case: Kerala High Court Dismisses Actor’s Plea to Quash Murder Conspiracy Case.

Though the probe team had served a notice to her to appear before them, she contested that since she is only a witness in the 2017 case, it should take place at a place which she wishes. Even though she agreed to present herself before the probe team at her house, it was shot down by the probe team, last month.

But with time running out for the probe team to complete the probe and submit its final report in the case, the team on Monday decided to reach her house to take the statement and it started at 11.30 a.m. The probe team had recovered a few audio clips that allegedly contain references to Kavya and also they will be finding out from her if she had any previous links with Pulsar Sunil, one of the prime accused in the case.

A leading south Indian actress had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and filmed the assualt to blackmail her.

After main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested. According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.

Incidentally, Kavya, is the second wife of Dileep, whom he married after divorcing his first wife - another frontline actress Manju Warrier - who has since returned to don the greasepaint after the divorce, while Kavya has called time on her acting career after her marrying Dileep. The probe team had earlier taken a statement from Warrier too.

