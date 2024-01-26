South superstar Chiranjeevi unfurled the national flag at the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank. While addressing the gathering, he stated, "The freedom we enjoy today is the result of the sacrifices of many people." He urged everyone to remember the sacrifices and pay tributes, emphasising that this Republic Day is particularly special to him. The Vijetha actor shared that he stood by the people in his 45 years of film career by doing social service and establishing a blood bank. He expressed gratitude towards his admirers who have supported him significantly. Chiranjeevi To Be Honoured With Padma Vibhushan On Republic Day - Reports.

"I received Padma Bhushan in 2006. This year, I was awarded Padma Vibhushan, which was unexpected. I thank all those who played a part in this. I extend my gratitude to the central government and PM Modi. I also congratulate all the Padma awardees." Chiranjeevi is conferred with Padma Vibhushan—the second-highest civilian honour in the country. He expressed his excitement and said, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers, and my blood sisters that allowed me to reach this point. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways I can, though I know I can never do enough."

Chiranjeevi Hoisting Indian National Flag (Photo Credits: ANI)

The recipients of this year's Padma awards were announced on Thursday evening. Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors, having worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as Vijetha Indra, Shankar Dada MBBS, and most recently, Bholaa Shankar. Chiranjeevi Thanks Fans After Getting Honoured With Padma Vibhushan, Says 'I Owe My Life and This Moment to You' (Watch Video)/

Republic Day 2024 celebrations began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial to honour the bravehearts of the Indian armed forces. PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival at the National War Memorial. This year, the guards were commanded by an Indian Army Officer, Major Indrajeet Sachin, from the 6th Battalion of Sikh Regiment.

President Droupadi Murmu led the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal, which began after the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of its independence. Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka,' this year's parade witnessed the participation of around 13,000 special guests—an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.