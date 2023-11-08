Hilarious, heartfelt, thoughtful, evocative, and dramatic, actor Basil Joseph's film Falimy has all of these elements and more in its new trailer. Much like it was with his film Minnal Murali, Falimy is a freshly creative and unique take on the average family drama. While it has everything that one would expect from standard movies, and indeed it does share many of those tropes, most predominantly being it 'masala' style, the trailer is also ingenious as it looks mainstream and yet feels somewhat different. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Movie Review: Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph are Exceptional in Malayalam Cinema's Most 'Massy' Film of 2022! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The trailer starts off with a grandson talking to his grandfather, who is narrating his own story of when he and his friends went on a trip to Goa. Already bored of this, the trailer then cuts to the desire of Basil Joseph's whole family to go to Kaashi for vacation.

In a family with its ups and downs, it would seem that none of its members look eye to eye, and at this point, Sandeep Pradeep always feels sick around his family as he hates to go anywhere with them due to the many hassles they get caught in. Cutting to a shot of a local UP resident who swears at them, Basil Joseph punches him, and then it intercuts to scenes between Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, with the whole family soon getting caught in various problems.

Falimy Trailer

This includes losing their ID cards, missing their train, and more. While at this point it remains hilarious and comical, the trailer soon takes a dark turn as it becomes much more sombre. There are genuine problems in the family that they are unable to sort out, leading to frequent arguments, clashes of interests, and being rather ignorant of each other. The mother never smiles at her son, while the old grandfather is the one who provided for the family, but his contributions are ignored. Jan.E.Man Movie Review: Basil Joseph and Arjun Ashokan's Malayalam Film on Sun NXT is A Joyful Concoction of Humour and Emotions (LatestLY Exclusive).

At the very end, once again taking a comic turn, the trailer cuts to Basil Joseph talking to a girl and wanting to impress her, saying that he was just nearby, not revealing that he was stalking her.

Boasting some great rustic style production mixed with good aesthetics, Falimy feels very real and authentic while at the same time being extremely relatable. The movie is written and directed by Nithish Sahadev and boasts a stellar cast that consists of Basil Joseph, Sandeep Pradeep, Jagdish, Meenaraj, and Manju Pillai in key roles. Falimy will hit theatres on November 17.

