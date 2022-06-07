After the phenomenal success of 'Naatu Naatu' from director S.S. Rajamouli's epic RRR, choreographer Prem Rakshith will next be designing steps for Vishnu Manchu and Sunny Leone in director Eeshaan Surya's upcoming Telugu film. SS Rajamouli: I Try to Make Audiences Connect with All My Characters Equally.

A source says, "The shooting of the movie is currently on in Hyderabad. The team this week will be canning a special dance number on Vishnu and Sunny at a specially built set in Ramoji Film City." The much-awaited film starring Vishnu alongside actress Payal Rajput is an action comedy entertainer, being directed by Eeshaan Surya. The movie features Sunny Leone in a key role.

The source also adds, "This film is designed to be a commercial entertainer and is gaining good buzz with every passing day. Besides the stardom of Vishnu, the film is going to have racy dance numbers. "Earlier, they'd got Prabhu Deva to do a dance sequence and now Rakshith. The choreography is superlative. The actors will be training for a few days before the shoot commences."

Prem Rakshith says, "It is an absolute joy to be working with Vishnu and Sunny. It's a great song and we've had a blast creating the steps for it. It's an energetic track and with their vibe, they will only elevate the dance number." The story has been written by G Nageshwar Reddy, who had earlier directed two blockbusters with Vishnu Manchu - Dhenikaina Reddy and Edo Rakam Ado Rakam. RRR: Doctor Strange Writer Showers Appreciation for Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt’s Film, Calls It ‘Most Sincere Weirdest Blockbuster’.

The story and screenplay have been penned by Kona Venkat, who's also the creative producer of the film. Cinematographer Chota K Naidu is behind the lens while Anup Rubens is composing the pulsating music.

