Harish Kalyan’s Dharala Prabhu, Tamil Remake of Vicky Donor, All Set to Be Released On March 13!

Ayushmann Khuranna’s debut film Vicky Donor that released in 2012, not only opened to positive reviews but also performed well at the box office. The film starred Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor as well in the lead. In May 2019 it was confirmed that Vicky Donor will be remade in Tamil and Harish Kalyan would be playing the lead role. Titled as Dharala Prabhu, this Tamil movie is all set to be released in two days, March 13. CONFIRMED! Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Vicky Donor to Be Remade in Tamil, Harish Kalyan to Play the Lead.

On March 10, Harish Kalyan announced that Dharala Prabhu has been granted U/A certificate by the censor board. He wrote, “We Welcome “U/A”ll to the theatres with so much love.” Fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of this film are using the hashtag #DPfromMAR13 and sharing their excitement on Twitter. Dharala Prabhu also stars Thadam fame Tanya Hope and Vivekh in pivotal roles. Mrunal Thakur Bags a Role in Thadam Remake.

Dharala Prabhu is directed by Krishna Marimuthu, the one who has helmed the film Yuddham Sharanam. This movie is Harish Kalyan’s 11th film and fans’ expectations are sky-high as this is his first release of 2020. Harish was last seen in the movie Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Ranivum that released in 2019. Keep watching this space for further updates!