Actress Farnaz Shetty, who has been shooting for her debut Telugu film Indu Vadana in the city, is concerned about how the rest of the film will be shot, given the current Covid situation. The actor informs the climax of the film is still to be shot.

"I just finished my second schedule of the film in Hyderabad. We started facing complications in the last few days but somehow managed to finish our work. Now only the climax part is left to be shot. I just hope we finish shooting that portion soon otherwise everything would go for a toss," she told IANS. She adds: "The pandemic is far from over, and those who thought Corona is gone and flouted norms should now learn their lesson hard." The actress urges everyone to follow Covid protocol.

"You have to understand the gravity of the situation and act accordingly. We have to follow all protocols to break the chain. Panicking is not the solution. I just hope this pandemic comes to a full stop. We need to go back to our normal lives soon. The entertainment industry is facing a crisis of this sort for the first time. 2020 shouldn't get repeated, we must work towards that. Everyone should get vaccinated at the earliest," she says. Farnaz is known for shows such as Laal Ishq, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Siddhi Vinayak.

