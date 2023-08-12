After a disappointing Beast, director Nelson returns to form with his latest venture, Jailer, starring Rajinikanth. The film features an ensemble cast led by Thalaiva, including Vasanth Ravi, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Sunil, and Yogi Babu, with cameos from Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for Jailer, and both the soundtrack and the background score are excellent. Jailer Movie Review: Rajinikanth is Effortlessly Enigmatic in Nelson's Superstar Vehicle Done Nearly Right.

Jailer revolves around Muthuvel Pandian, a once-feared jailer of Tihar Jail who is now living a quiet retired life with his wife and his son's family. His son Arjun is also a police officer, who goes missing while investigating a smuggling ring that involves stolen temple artifacts. The leader of the ring is the menacing Verma, and Muthuvel believes that Verma has killed his son. Muthuvel sets out on a mission of revenge, while Verma continues to attack his family. However, little does Verma know that Muthuvel has a legacy that makes everyone respect and fear him, and that he is known as the "Tiger" with people ready to serve his wishes. But a twist occurs that forces Verma to force Muthuvel to steal a priceless crown from a temple. Muthuvel still has an ace up his sleeve, which makes him realize that Verma is not the only villain in the picture.

SPOILERS

So, what happens in the end? Will we see Muthuvel Pandian return for a sequel? Let's find out...

Muthuvel's Senapati Moment....

It turns out that Arjun is alive and being held captive by Verma, which Verma uses as leverage to force Muthuvel Pandian to rob the crown. However, Arjun is actually a corrupt cop who also wants a share of the crown, which is why he has been after Verma. Muthuvel figures this out when he spies on their conversation at Verma's hideout through the spy camera hidden in the fake crown he sent to Verma.

Still From Jailer

Later, Muthuvel enters Verma's hideout and kills all of his men. He then kills Verma in the same manner that Verma killed his own men who he suspected of betraying him: by putting him in a drum and pouring acid on him.

As for his wayward son, Pandian takes Arjun to a secluded place and tries to convince him to surrender to the police. Arjun, however, is foolish enough to pull a gun on his father and try to kill him, even though he should know by now not to underestimate Muthuvel Pandian. Instead, he is shot down by Pandian's snipers, as the veteran leaves the scene on an emotional note.

Will Tiger Return?

Even though Jailer ends with a tone of finality, Nelson couldn't help but add a tease of a sequel that may or may not happen. Before he is killed, Verma warns Pandian that there is a big network behind him, and they will come after Pandian if anything happens to Verma. Since Pandian disregards that warning, we can expect the 'network' to come after him at some point of time. There is also that mysterious caller who in a scene calls Verma and warns him in Hindi.

Still From Jailer

Let's also say that we are also curious to know more about Tiger's legacy, of what makes him the stuff legends are made of. Also we need to see a scene where Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar in one frame. Add Nandamuri Balakrishna to the mix - as Nelson originally wanted the Telugu superstar to be part of Jailer - then we would have one epic frame! Also give poor Jackie Shroff and Tamannaah Bhatia better roles in the sequel. We also need to find out what would happen when Arjun's mother and wife learn that Muthuvel is responsible for Arjun's death.

Still From Jailer

While there are talking that Rajinikanth might be taking retirement post his rumoured film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the success of Jailer might encourage Thalaivar for an encore. What say, fans?

