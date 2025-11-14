Zee Studios and Prerna Arora’s Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, has wrapped up a strong first week at the box office, emerging as a clean hit in the Telugu market. The film has shown remarkable stability throughout the week, surprising trade trackers with its consistent day-to-day trend. ‘Jatadhara’ Movie Review: Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu’s Fantasy (Non) Entertainer Is a Supernatural Mess! (LatestLY Exclusive).

In the Telugu market, a film crossing the ₹5 crore mark is widely seen as a strong indicator of commercial success. With Jatadhara* touching ₹7.45 crore gross in week one, it comfortably steps into Hit status, reflecting the solid acceptance from audiences.

The film’s performance is driven by its engaging narrative a blend of mythological references, supernatural elements, and an emotional parent–child undercurrent supported by a gripping face-off with the formidable antagonist Dhan Pisachani. Sudheer Babu's portrayal of an unshakeable, intense protagonist, combined with action-packed sequences and larger-than-life drama, has deeply resonated with viewers across the region.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller featuring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, with Divya Khossla making a special appearance. The ensemble cast includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

The film is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora serving as co-producers. Divya Vijay acts as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.