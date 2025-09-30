Marking the festive occasion of Durga Puja, the makers of Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu's much-awaited drama Jatadhara have dropped the latest track from the film titled "Dhana Pisaach". The high-energy number introduces Sonakshi in a never-seen-before fierce avatar. Her intense expressions, commanding body language, and striking dance moves elevate the song to another level. ‘Jatadhara’ Release Date: Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu-Starrer Upcoming Film To Hit Theatres on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu.

Shot on a massive scale, "Dhana Pisaach" has been composed by Samira Koppikar with vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi. It perfectly blends rhythm with grit and style.

Talking about the song, Samira Koppikar shared: "It’s been a unique and joyful experience… an expression of Divine Feminine energy, a sort of Tandav song for 'Dhana Pisaach'. Although it was challenging, it was deeply fulfilling. One had to capture the spirit of the Divine Diva musically, do research, and push boundaries. Loved it!"

She added: "All concerned have felt that I have nailed the brief and captured the essence of their vision – the power, edginess, wrath, and electric energy of this Goddess."

On Thursday, the makers of Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal's bilingual supernatural thriller also unveiled the primary track from the drama, "Soul Of Jatadhara".

Watch the 'Dhana Pisaach' Song Here:

The "Soul Of Jatadhara" transports audiences into the world and spirit of Jatadhara, with the Om Namah Shivaya chants at the beginning evoking a strong sense of divinity. ‘Jatadhara’: Is Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha’s Supernatural Thriller Inspired From Kerala’s Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple Legend? Find Out!

Scored and composed by Rajeev Raj, "Soul Of Jatadhara" balances raw energy with spiritual depth, perfectly reflecting the film’s essence.

The movie stars Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, and Ravi Prakash in crucial roles, alongside others.

Presented by Zee Studios, Umesh KR Bansal, and Prerna Arora, the film is backed by Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, along with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora.

While Divya Vijay joins the team as creative producer, Bhavini Goswami serves as supervising producer. Jatadhara is gearing up for a theatrical release on November 7, in both Hindi and Telugu.

