Mollywood actor Jayasurya was last seen in the movie Sufiyum Sujathayum and it was the first ever Malayalam film to directly release on an OTT platform. The film directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas had opened to mixed reviews. Now Jayasurya has announced about his next film and it is a thriller titled John Luther. It is written and helmed by Abhijith Joseph, marking his directorial debut. Jayasurya shared the title poster on social media platforms and announced about this project. Sufiyum Sujatayum Movie Review: Mouna Ragam-Meets-Ennu Ninte Moideen in Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya’s Film That Lacks the Brilliance of Neither!

In an interview to a leading daily, director Abhijith Joseph shared that Jayasurya would be playing the role of a cop in John Luther. Talking about Jayasurya’s role in the film, the debutant filmmaker told TOI, “He plays a cop. At its core, John Luther is a thriller but it also has elements that would appeal to a various sections of the audience. Jayaettan’s character has a lot of scope for performance.” Sufiyum Sujatayum to Release on Amazon Prime Video, Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation Threatens to Ban All Movies of Jayasurya and Vijay Babu?

John Luther Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by actor jayasurya (@actor_jayasurya) on Aug 16, 2020 at 9:48pm PDT

Talking about the rest of the cast in this upcoming Malayalam thriller, Abhijith Joseph revealed that Siddique, Deepak Parambol, Tanvi Ram, Aditi Ravi and Indrans would also be seen in key roles. The poster of the film highlighted ‘Rolling Soon’ but there was no clarity by when the film will go on floors. About it the filmmaker further stated to the daily, “We still haven’t got permissions for outdoor shoot by the government. So, we are planning to wait and see how the situation pans out when other films go on floors and then decide when to go on floors.” John Luther is produced by Thomas P Mathew and co-produced by Christeena Thomas.

