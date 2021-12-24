Veteran Kannada director, writer K.V. Raju passed away on Friday at his residence in Bengaluru. Raju has directed Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Indrajeet' and directed Kajol and Jitendra in 'Udhar Ki Zindagi'. Raju has directed super hit Kannada movies 'Yudhakanda', 'Belli Modagalu', 'Indrajith', 'Kadana', 'Belli Kalungara' and critically acclaimed 'Hulia' movie. He had also recently worked as a screenplay and dialogue writer for the yet to be released 'Satyam'. Veteran Kannada Director, Writer K.V. Raju Passed Away on Friday at His Residence.

Raju entered the film industry in 1982 as an associate director to K.V. Jayaram in his movie, 'Baadada Hoo'. Raju made his debut as a director and writer with the movie 'Olave Baduku' in 1984. Raju became a sensation in the Kannada film industry by giving blockbusters in the 80's and 90's. He worked with most of the Kannada superstars. He ventured into Hindi film industry with his film 'Indrajeeth' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jayaprada. Shaman Mithru Dies of COVID-19 Complications; Tamil Actor Was Known for His Role in Thorati.

He also directed two other Hindi films, 'Udhar Ki Zindagi' (1994) and 'Khooni Jung' (2004). He is recognised for his powerful, strong, realistic dialogues and sharp editing. He also gave opportunities to Kannada actors Devraj, Jaggesh and Shashikumar who went on to become big stars.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2021 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).