In a shocking turn of events, Tamil actor-producer, Shaman Mithru is no more. Reportedly, he died on June 17 due to COVID-19 complications in Chennai. He was 43. Shaman was known for his role in Tamil movie Thorati (2019). He leaves behind his wife and little daughter. May his soul RIP.

Ramesh Bala:

The lead actor of 2019 Tamil Movie #Thorati - Actor #ShamanMithru who also produced it, passed away due to Covid complications in Chennai early this morning.. He used to work as a DOP also in several movies.. He was 43.. Leaves behind his wife and a 5 year old daughter.. RIP! pic.twitter.com/Om7I8lC1uJ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 17, 2021

