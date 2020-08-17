Kajal Aggarwal, who is popularly known for her works in Tamil and Telugu films, has reportedly gotten secretly engaged to a businessman named Gautam. Last year in November when Kajal has stated that she will be getting married soon, all eyes have been on her wedding update and her fiancé. According to a report in Filmi Beat, the south beauty recently exchanged rings and the ceremony was an intimate affair. Kajal Aggarwal To Make her Digital Debut with a Remake of a Popular Series?

The report also mentions that the popular Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas had attended the ceremony. It also cites that Kajal Aggarwal would soon be making the official announcement about her engagement across social media platforms. However, neither the actress nor her family or any of her close pals have stated anything officially about this secret engagement ceremony. Mumbai Saga Release: John Abraham, Kajal Aggarwal, Emraan Hashmi Starrer To Hit OTT Platform?

On Laxmi Manchu’s chat show Feet Up With The Stars Telugu, Kajal Aggarwal had mentioned that she is planning to tie the knot in 2020. About her ideal man, she had said, “Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual.” It is reported that Kajal will be getting hitched by the end of this year. On the work front, Kajal has a few intriguing projects in her kitty – Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2 and Paris Paris.

