The webspace is certainly booming in India and we see no reason why an actor would hesitate to be a part of this exciting venture. While Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui have already successfully forayed into the digital space, South stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu are also being reported to mark their debut very soon. Amid the same reports, we are also hearing about Kajal Aggarwal's decision to strike a deal for her web outing. Suriya is All Set to Venture into the Web Space, May Mark his Digital Debut with a Mani Ratnam Production.

As per reports in Tollywood.net, Kajal has already finalised her web debut and she'll, in fact, be a part of a remake of a popular web show. Don't scratch your heads to find the name for we won't take much of your time. The show in the discussion here is Priyanka Chopra's Quantico. Yes, Kajal has been apparently approached to star in the remake of Quantico and the production will be bankrolled by the OTT giant, Netflix. The actress has obviously seen the show and was excited to receive this big offer. While an official confirmation on the same is awaited, an announcement may come in the next few months. The Family Man Season 2: South Beauty Samantha Akkineni to Make Her Digital Debut with Manoj Bajpayee Starrer.

Besides Kajal, there are also rumours of Rakul Preet Singh foraying into webspace with a series wherein she'll play a double role. Mahesh Babu meanwhile, is looking out to introduce his own OTT platform which will be dedicated to kids completely. South stars are certainly realising the importance of the digital space and are making some timely investments in it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).