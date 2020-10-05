It was in mid-August when reports of Kajal Aggarwal getting secretly engaged had hit the internet. It was reported that the south beauty exchanged rings with businessman Gautam Kitchlu and it was a hush-hush affair. It was also stated that Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas and other near and dear ones were a part of the engagement ceremony. However, there were no official announcement made about it nor any pictures from that secret engagement ceremony had hit online. But now, here’s the big news. Kajal Aggarwal is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu! Kajal Aggarwal Gets Secretly Engaged To A Businessman?

As per a report in Wedding Sutra, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding will be taking place in Mumbai. Gautam runs an ecommerce venture for interior design and home decor solutions. This design enthusiast is the founder of Discern Living. About the wedding, the report further cites that it would be an intimate affair that will be hosted by the actress’ parents, Suman Aggarwal and Vinay Aggarwal. It is said to be a two-day event that would reportedly be taking place at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal has not released any official statement yet about her wedding or her family members have not shared any details about it. It is not yet known when Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu are planning to tie the knot. We just cannot wait to hear the wedding date!

