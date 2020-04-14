Sunny Leone Wishes All Malayalis A Safe Vishu! Actress Urges Fans To Stay At Home And Celebrate The Festival (Watch Video)

Sunny Leone's Vishu Message (Photo Credits: TikTok)

Sunny Leone has a huge fan base across the country and in many other regions of the world. Today (April 14), all the Malayalees are celebrating the festival of Vishu. But actress Sunny Leone had wished her fans three days ago. Sunny wished all the Malayalis by sharing a video message on TikTok. She wished all a ‘Safe Vishu’ and also urged everyone to stay at home and celebrate the festival. While sharing the video, she captioned it as, “‘Stay Home, Stay Safe and celebrate Vishu inside your home with TikTok’ ‘Wishing a safe Vishu for all Malayalis’”. Mohanlal Wishes A Prosperous Vishu to All His Fans, Superstar Requests Everyone to Stay Safe Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

It is owing to the coronavirus outbreak that celebs are constantly reminding fans to stay at home and stay safe. On the occasion of Vishu, every year grand celebrations are held by the Malayalees, but this time one needs to stay at home and keep it as an intimate affair. Right now, ones safety is important than anything else and hence all event celebrations have been called off. Take a look at the video message shared by Sunny Leone to all her fans. Happy Vishu 2020 Greetings: Vishu Ashamsakal Messages, Wishes, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs to Celebrate Kerala New Year.

Sunny Leone’s Message On Vishu Celebration

In fact, earlier today even south superstar Mohanlal extended his heartfelt wishes to all his fans on the occasion of Vishu. Even he shared a message, requesting his fans to pray for the ones who are battling against coronavirus. He even asked fans to stay positive and stay safe!