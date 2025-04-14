Vishu 2025 falls on April 14. This annual observance is marked on the first day of Medam month and is celebrated as the Malayali New Year or Kerala New Year. This annual celebration is focused on celebrating the sun’s movement into Aries and the beginning of the spring summer season with the bountiful harvest. On the occasion of Vishu 2025, people are sure to share Happy Vishu 2025 wishes and messages, Vishu 2025 greetings, Happy Vishu images and Vishu Ashamsakal HD wallpapers, quotes and pictures with family and friends.

Vishu is the celebration of the beginning of a new year and the bountiful harvest of the season. On the occasion of Vishu, people often put up a variety of fruits, vegetables and various trinkets like jewellery and silver and gold coins that are all indicative of one’s prosperity and wealth. The celebration of Vishu is marked by family time, preparing colourful auspicious items and viewing these as the first thing on the Vishu day (Vishukkani).

On the occasion of Vishu, people often make special delicacies and treats that are shared with family and friends. Giving the young kids in the family money - called Vishu Kani - is an important part of Vishu celebration. People also celebrate this day by seeking and showcasing the seasonal golden blossoms of the Indian laburnum (Kani Konna). As we celebrate Vishu 2025, share these Happy Vishu 2025 wishes and messages, Vishu 2025 greetings, Happy Vishu images and Vishu Ashamsakal HD wallpapers, quotes and pictures to celebrate the festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Vishu Usher In a New Beginning, Filled With Positivity and Prosperity. Wishing You a Happy Vishu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Lord Vishnu Fill Your Home With Happiness and Prosperity on This Auspicious Day of Vishu. Happy Vishu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Welcome Vishu With New Hope, New Aspirations, and New Opportunities. Happy Vishu to You and Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of Vishu Fill Your Home With Love, Happiness, and Prosperity. I Wish You a Blessed Vishu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Vishu! May the Spirit of This Auspicious Day Bring Joy and Prosperity to Your Life.

It is interesting to note that while many consider Vishu to be the Malayali New Year, there are some who consider Chingam 1 to be the beginning of the New Year in Kerala. The celebration of Vishu usually coincides with the Hindu New Year celebration in various other parts of the country - like Jur Sital, Puthandu, Baisakhi, etc.

