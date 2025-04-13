Vishu is celebrated in Kerala and marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year, observed around April 14. Vishu 2025 falls on a Monday. It is a festival that symbolises prosperity and good fortune. According to tradition, the way one sees the world on Vishu morning sets the tone for the rest of the year. Hence, great importance is given to the ritual of Vishukkani. Vishu Ashamsakal to all! Vishu symbolises hope, prosperity, and fresh starts, celebrated with the traditional Vishukkani, family feasts, and heartfelt blessings. Here's a collection of Vishu 2025 wishes, Vishu Ashamsakal images, Happy Vishu 2025 greetings, Vishu Ashamsakal HD wallpapers and more to share with family and friends.

Vishukkani refers to the auspicious arrangement of items like rice, fruits, flowers, coins, a holy book, a mirror, and a golden cucumber, placed in front of Lord Vishnu or Krishna’s idol. This setup is viewed first thing in the morning, often with eyes closed until led to the altar by an elder. It is believed that seeing the Vishukkani brings blessings and good luck. As you celebrate Vishu 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Vishu Ashamsakal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyful and Prosperous Vishu Filled With Light, Hope, and New Beginnings.

Vishu Ashamsakal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vishu Ashamsakal! May This Year Bring Peace, Happiness, and Endless Blessings to You and Your Loved Ones.

Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Malayalam New Year Bring You Health, Happiness, and Endless Prosperity.

Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Peace, Love, and Success in Every Step You Take This Year.

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Vishu Be the Start of Bright Days, Sweet Memories, and New Opportunities.

Another highlight of Vishu is the practice of Vishukkaineetam, where elders gift money to younger family members as a gesture of blessings and prosperity. Traditional dishes like Vishu Kanji, veppam poo rasam, and a variety of curries and sweets are prepared as part of the feast. Fireworks, new clothes (Vishu Kodi), and visits to temples complete the festivities. Vishu is both a visual and spiritual celebration that reinforces hope, renewal, and familial bonds within the Malayali community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2025 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).