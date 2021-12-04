It was on November 22, when Kamal Haasan was tested positive for coronavirus. Due to which, he had to leave Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 midway and Ramya Krishnan filled his shoes. Now, it's good news for all KH fans, as the superstar has fully recovered from COVID-19 and is back with a bang to host the show. The makers have released a new promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 which sees Ulaganayagan fit and fine.

Watch Video:

