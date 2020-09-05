In a shocking incident on September 4, 2020, Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friend were abused, assaulted and threatened in broad daylight for practising a hula hoop and working out, by bystanders in a public park, near the Agara Lake in Bangalore. The actress, in an IGTV video, recorded the kind of abuses and threats and the (unjust) moral policing that she and her friend were subjected, despite calling the cops. It's ironic, how in a time where the society's mindset is changing as a whole with regards to women, another woman started tormenting the actress and her friend for wearing sports attire and working out. The lady in question even charged at Samyuktha's friend to hit her. Comali Poster: Jayam Ravi-Kajal Aggarwal Are the Modern-Day Adam and Eve! See Pic.

In conversation with TOI, Samyuktha recalled her ordeal and revealed, "I was practising the hoola hoops and my other friends were doing their workout when an elderly lady walked upto us and began abusing us in the choicest of language. ‘ “Are you cabaret dancers? What sort of clothes are you wearing? A@&&&@s! If you wear such clothes and something happens to you the next time, don’t come crying to anyone,” ‘ she told us and continued hurling abuses. Soon after, about ten boys joined her (sic).” The actress also revealed that she was threatened by the men who joined the lady that they will get her name fixed in an on-going drug scandal. Sandalwood Drug Racket: Kannada Actress Ragini Dwivedi Arrested by CCB After 7 Hours of Questioning.

Watch the Video Below:

She continued, "Then they surrounded us and locked us in following which the lady charged towards my friend and assaulted her. I taped all this on camera. We were then for colt taken to the local station and she continued ranting against us. One of the cops thankfully said we had done nothing wrong and sent us off." Ahaana Krishna's Sarcastic Viral Video 'Love Letter To Cyber Bullies' Outlines How One Must Deal With Faceless Online Trolls (Watch Video).

In an Instagram post, Samyuktha posted a video of the woman in question here charging towards her friend and attempting to hit her. She also penned how the police who arrived at the scene stood there as witnesses while the actress and her friend were being lectured and threatened by the gang who had gathered around them.

Watch the Video Below:

Pressing the matter of how such kind of behaviour against women (in this case perpetrated by another woman itself) still exists, Samyuktha went on to reveal, "This was on broad daylight and in a public park. And a woman who insulted and hurled abuse at us for simply wearing workout clothes and exercising in a park. And that too in central Bengaluru. What wrong did we do that my friends and I had to go through this trauma and shamed for no fault of ours? It’s high time we questioned such behaviour where people play moral police and torture them without reason. And we hear of such incidents so often. This has got to stop."

