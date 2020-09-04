Sandalwood has been rocked by a drug case. In an explosive turn of events, Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was detained by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru. The branch has also arrested a certain Rahul Shetty, a real estate agent, for peddling drugs at rave parties. Earlier on Friday, Ragini was brought to CCB office for questioning as officials probed her role in the drug case. She was grilled for over seven hours by the officials. Now, Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru has revealed to the media that Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested and taken into custody. The details of the questioning have not been revealed as the probe is ongoing. Sandalwood Drug Racket: After Detaining Ragini Dwivedi, Crime Branch Arrests Key Suspect Over Allegedly Supplying Narcotic Drugs to Kannada Film Actors at Rave Parties.

Earlier, Ragini's residence was raided by the brand and searched thoroughly. Her phones and gadgets were seized. A few unverified reports claim that drugs were also seized from her house. Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Ragini Dwivedi’s Flat Searched by the Crime Branch over Alleged Drug Links.

Check Out Commissioner's Statement Here:

Ragini Dwivedi (Kannada actress) has been arrested and taken into custody: Sandeep Patil, Joint CP, Crime, Bengaluru City #Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

On Thursday, Ragini had released a statement, "I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about a notice I received yesterday. As I received it at a very short notice, I was unable to appear today before the CCB police. However, out of respect for the process of the law, my advocates have presented themselves before the police, have explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time. I am committed to appear on Monday morning before the police. I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police might have; I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police. Once again, I express my gratitude for all the love, affection and concern that has been expressed."

The first arrest in the case was made on Thursday. Ravi Shankar was taken into custody for allegedly supplying drugs to film stars. The revelations made by Shankar led another investigation. "Shankar explained in detail to our team about his activities. He revealed many other connections. Based on his revelations, we have initiated a second layer of investigation into the drug links of the Kannada film industry," Pant told the media earlier.

