Choreographer-director Prabhu Deva, who has given many iconic dance steps to Indian cinema, joined the second schedule of the upcoming Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappain New Zealand. Prabhu Deva will choreograph the film's dance sequences. The film has close to nine songs in its original soundtrack. Talking about working with the ace choreographer, Vishnu Manchu said: “It is my honour and dream come true, working under this legend. Prabhu Deva's art reflects the mix of the west and the east. He knows how to retain the traditional elements and give it a contemporary spin.” Prabhu Deva Birthday Special: Did You Know the Ace Choreographer Had Met Michael Jackson in 1999?.

Kannappa is said to be based on the legend of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, who was supposed to be an avatar of Arjuna himself. He is one of the 63 Nayanars. Prabhudeva Becomes Father for Fourth Time, Welcomes Baby Girl With Second Wife Himani Singh.

Vishnu, who directs the film, also stars in the titular role. The dance in the film’s narrative pays homage to Lord Shiva as it unfolds like poetic verses, blending various dance forms into a sacred symphony.

