Prabhudeva is a father again! Yes, you read that right. The actor, choreographer and director recently welcomed his first child with second wife, Himani Singh. The couple welcomed a baby girl. The multi-talented artist confirmed the joyous news to ETimes and said, "Yes, it's true. I am a father again (50). I feel happy and complete." To note, Prabhudeva is already father to three sons, with his ex-wife Ramalat. However, their first child died in 2008. Prabhudeva and His Team Pay Dancing Tribute to RRR's Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' (Watch Video).

Talking about how he wants to spend more time with the newborn, Prabhudeva told the portal, “I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around … I am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family."Bagheera Trailer: The Multiple Avatars Of Prabhudeva Will Leave You Stunned! (Watch Video).

Prabhudeva's second wife, Himani Singh, happens to be physiotherapist from Mumbai. The duo got married in 2020 and finally are parents to a baby girl in 2023. As per multiple reports, Prabhudeva earlier dated Nayanthara after divorcing first wife Ramlat in 2011. They even were on the verge to get hitched, but things didn't work out between the two.

On the professional front, in a career spanning over 32 years, Prabhudeva has performed and designed dancing styles and has garnered two National Film Awards for Best Choreography. He was last seen in Tamil film Bagheera (2023).

