Actor-director Vishnu Manchu, who has finished the first schedule of his upcoming film Kannappa in New Zealand, has shared that it's not enough to know the history, but one must own their history. The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, delves into the awe-inspiring tale of 'Bhakta Kannappa,' an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The film stars Vishnu Manchu alongside Mohanlal, Mohan Babu and Prabhas amongst others. The film’s auspicious launch took place in Sri Kalahasti Temple in August 2023. Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu's Fearless Warrior Is Biggest Shiva Devotee in First Look Poster of His Next (View Pic).

Sharing his opinion, Vishnu said, “It really got me thinking. Is the film mythological? No. It’s our history. One can call it an action adventure but it’s not mythology. When we read the Ramayana and tally it with facts, we realise that it’s a retelling of truths. Ram Setu is a bridge whose remnants have been found between Rameshwaram and Sri Lanka. Similarly in Mahabharata, Dwarka exists for real.”

See Kannappa First Look Poster Here:

He further mentioned, “I believe it’s not enough to know your history, one must own their history. Kannappa is an attempt to do just that. The film is a part of my belief system that tells the story of the greatest devotee of Lord Shiva.” A 600 person crew completed the complex schedule and returned last month. The team is now gearing up for the second schedule.

