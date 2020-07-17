Southern star Kiccha Sudeep finally went for a long drive and he couldn't be more happy. Sudeep took to his verified Instagram account, where he shared a picture of himself posing in front of his car on the highway. "15th July-Was happy to finally have a long drive, hyd-blore. Thanks Ram for this pic," Sudeep wrote alongside the image. Phantom: Kiccha Sudeep Begins Shoot For His Upcoming Film, Says ‘Hoping For Everything To Sail Through Smoothly’ (Read Tweet)

Last month, Sudeep reminisced about the times when family pictures were taken, amid the selfies era now. The actor is known for his performances in films like "Sparsha", "Huchcha", "Nandhi", "Kiccha", "Swathi Muthu", "My Autograph", "No 73, Shanthi Nivasa", "Mussanjemaatu", "Veera Madakari", "Just Maath Maathalli", "Kempe Gowda" and "Eega". Kiccha Sudeep Adopts 4 Government Schools In Karnataka, Actor To Make Them Well-Equipped and Digitalised

Check Out Kiccha Sudeep's Instagram Below

He was also seen in the Hindi film "Dabangg 3" starring Salman Khan. Sudeep will next be seen in "Kotigobba 3" an action film directed by Shiva Karthik. It also features Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and P. Ravishankar. The film is a sequel to the 2016 film "Kotigobba 2".

