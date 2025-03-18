Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited Kingdom will reach audiences on May 30, 2025. Adding to the excitement, the makers have unveiled the original soundtrack from the film’s teaser. The original teaser theme of the drama has been scored by ace composer Anirudh Ravichander. ‘VD 12’ Titled ‘Kingdom’: Vijay Deverakonda’s First Look and Teaser From Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Action Drama Out; Telugu Movie To Hit Theatres on THIS Date!

The 1-minute and 30-second clip introduces us to a heroic composition accompanied by powerful visuals. We see a pair of footsteps arriving amidst chaos. In the middle of a war-like situation, the protagonist emerges as a saviour.

Yesterday, composer Anirudh Ravichander announced that the Kingdom teaser track will be released on March 17 at 6:03 pm.

Back in February this year, the makers treated movie buffs with the gripping teaser of the drama. The clip introduced Vijay Deverakonda’s character as a “reincarnated leader” of the people. The video featured narration by Jr NTR in Telugu, Ranbir Kapoor in Hindi, and Suriya in Tamil.

The teaser begins with a battlefield littered with dead bodies scattered on the shore. As military agents prepare to attack, Vijay’s character makes a powerful entry. He is shown wielding a police shield, after which he appears dressed as a prisoner.

Watch The Teaser Video:

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the editing for Kingdom has been handled by Navin Nooli. The cinematography has been carried out by Girish Gangadharan, along with Jomon T John.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the editing for Kingdom has been handled by Navin Nooli. The cinematography has been carried out by Girish Gangadharan, along with Jomon T John.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas banners, the movie is being presented by Srikara Studios.

The songs of the film have been choreographed by Vijay Binni, while the high-octane action sequences have been directed by stunt choreographers Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, and Real Satish.

Vijay stars in the highly anticipated drama alongside Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev. Kingdom is believed to be the first part of a duology.

