VD 12 is Kingdom! The long-awaited announcement for Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film was finally unveiled on Wednesday (February 12). The title and teaser for the Telugu action film, directed by National Award-winning director Gowtam Tinnanuri, were revealed amid massive fan excitement. Vijay Deverakonda's next is titled Kingdom, and an action-packed teaser giving us a glimpse of the film was also shared by the makers. ‘Vanga Boys on Duty’: ‘Rowdy’ Fans Excited As Ranbir Kapoor Lends His Voice to Hindi Teaser of Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Action Film – Check Reactions!.

‘VD 12’ Is ‘Kingdom’

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vijay Deverakonda surprised fans with the first-look poster of his upcoming film, Kingdom. The movie will also be released in Tamil and Hindi, with the Hindi version titled Saamraajya. Sharing a shirtless picture showcasing his rugged look from the film, the Telugu star wrote, "This is ‘KINGDOM.’ Questions. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Destiny." Vijay Deverakonda also revealed that the film will hit the big screen on May 30, 2025.

‘Kingdom’ First Look Poster

‘Kingdom’ Teaser Out

The one-minute, fifty-five-second trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom begins by placing viewers in the midst of a war, showcasing its aftermath. Set by the sea, the trailer then introduces Vijay Deverakonda’s powerful character—a saviour of the merciful and innocent who goes all out to defend his people. The whole experience becomes even more gripping with Anirudh Ravichander's background score. Jr NTR has lent his voice to the Telugu version of Kingdom, while Ranbir Kapoor and Suriya have voiced the Hindi and Tamil versions, respectively. VD12: Rukmini Vasanth to Play Female Lead in Vijay Deverakonda's Next – Reports.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Kingdom’:

Watch the Hindi Teaser of ‘Kingdom’:

Bankrolled by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainment and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, Kingdom also features Rukmini Vasanth and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles. The Vijay Deverakonda starrer is scheduled for a May 30, 2025 release.

