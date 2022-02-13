Gone are the days when a filmmaker used to show two flowers coming close to each other as a sign of couple kissing in movies. With an aim to serve cinephiles some realism, the flowery content is now replaced with bold and intense scenes. However, be it Bollywood, Hollywood or even South industry, the start to a great intimate scene starts with a passionate KISS between the leads. With actors having no qualms in doing hot scenes in front of the camera, the showbiz as a whole have time and again featured several hot and intense kissing scenes that have grab eyeballs. Kiss Day 2022 Messages & HD Images: Lovey-Dovey Texts, Wishes, Romantic Greetings, Quotes, Sayings and Lovely Wallpapers for Your ‘One’.

And as the world is celebrating Kiss Day today, we thought of sharing with you some of the best kissing scenes from Telugu movies that are too hot to handle. Each of kisses are unique in their own way as they are extremely wild and sexy. So, here’s the list. Kiss Day 2022 HOT Pics & Wallpapers: Sexy Kissing GIFs, Smooch Images, Valentine’s Day Messages, Passionate Kiss Quotes and Telegram Photos for the Love of Your Life.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Let’s start with the rumoured couple Vijay-Rashmika, who made fans go gaga by sharing a lip-lock in the film Dear Comrade. The particular kissing scene sees the two smooching each other while getting a bit wet in the rain. Must-see!

Ravi Teja and Meenakshi Chaudhary

Up next on the list, we have superstar Ravi Teja and actress Meenakshi Chaudhary from their latest release Khiladi. In the intimate scene, we witness the two shutting their eyes and enjoying a deep long kiss on bed. Watch!

Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal

Have you ever fantasised kissing the one you love in an elevator? Well, then this hard kiss given to Kajal Aggwarwal by Allu Arjun is oh la la. The kissing scene is from the movie Arya 2. Ranveer Singh Kisses Deepika Padukone As He Lauds Her Performance in Gehraiyaan (View Pic).

Nani and Krithi Shetty

From the recently hit release, Shyam Singha Roy, it’s actors Nani and Krithi Shetty’s intense romance that even made the theatre audience go wow. The two stars go super harsh while smooching each other in a love-making scene from the film. See it below.

Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon

Last but not the least, it’s Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon’s steamy kiss from the film Nenokkadine. In the particular movie scene, we duo twin in white and lock lips. It's quite a cute passionate scene!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the most talked about and eye-grabbing steamy kissing scenes from Telugu movies. Tell us in the comment section below which one is your fave this Kiss Day 2022. Stay tuned!

