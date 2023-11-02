Kunchacko Boban is a versatile actor, predominantly known for his works in Malayalam Cinema. The charming star won hearts with his performance in Faazil-directed Aniyathipraavu, which was his debut film as lead actor. In a career spanning 20 years, Chackochan, as he is fondly called, has acted in more than 100 films. Be it a romantic or a tough and gritty hero or an ordinary man or any other, Chackochan proved his mettle as an actor over the years. Ariyippu Movie Review: Kunchacko Boban, Divya Prabha Give Admirable Performances in Mahesh Narayanan's Intense Human Drama.

Kunchacko Boban, who has turned 47 today, has expanded his horizons and taken on more challenging roles in films. For the unversed, he was even referred as the “Chocolate Boy” of Malayalam Cinema. Chackochan has starred in a wide variety of films. On his birthday today, here’s looking at the actor’s five must-watch films. 2018 Movie Review: Netizens Hail Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam Film Based on Kerala Floods.

Virus

The Aashiq Abu directorial is set against the backdrop of the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. The film featuring an ensemble cast was praised for its realistic portrayal of the Nipah virus outbreak

Bheemante Vazhi

Chackochan plays the role of an ordinary man named Bheeman. His life takes an interesting turn when he decides to broaden a narrow pathway in his village, leading him to a series of unexpected events.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu

The film revolves around a reformed thief who is falsely accused of theft by an MLA. Rajeevan decides to fight for justice by taking the MLA to court. The film’s satirical take on the Indian judiciary and the plight of a common man was lauded by the audience.

Ariyippu

The film is set in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, during the COVID-19 pandemic. It revolves around a Malayali couple who work in a glove factory, struggling to make ends meet. Ariyippu is a moving film that explores themes of morality, trust and the human condition in the face of adversity.

2018

The film is based on the 2018 Kerala Floods that devastated the state. The film follows the story of a group of people from different walks of life and must work together to survive and help each other in any way they can.

As Kunchacko Boban turns a year older today, we wish the charming Malayalam actor a very happy birthday and a long and successful career ahead.

