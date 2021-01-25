As we are approaching the Republic Day 2021, the list of the Padma awardees has been announced a day ahead of the celebrations. Legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam, who passed away in 2020 has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan this time. The late singer was already a Padma Sri awardee when he received the honour in 2001 and has also received a Padma Bhushan back in 2011. Singer K S Chithra has been awarded the Padma Bhushan this time while Bombay Jayashri Ramnath has been awarded the Padma Shri. Padma Awards 2021 Full List Announced: S P Balasubramaniam, Shinzo Abe Among 7 Padma Vibhushan Awardees; View Complete List.

The news about the prestigious achievement went viral on social media in no time. Twitteratis celebrated the fact that SP Balasubramaniam has been awarded the country's second-highest honour. Many remembered the singer with his tweets while others tweeted saying that he deserved the feat. A user went on to write, "Happy to know that legendary #SPBalasubramaniam has been awarded #PadmaVibhushan posthumously for his excellency in his career. Right now he may not be with us but he is living in us through his music." Check out the tweets below:

Happy Fan!

We All Agree!

Well Put!

Telugu States failing consistently to get the recognition of our own talents. Thanks to Tamilnadu Govt for nominating Legendary SPB for Padmavibhushan award. Glad, SPB got it, Sad, we failing every time. #spb #spbalasubramaniam #spbalasubramanyam — ManiSharmaFan (@ManisharmaFAN) January 25, 2021

Rightly Said!

Happy to know that legendary singer🎙️🎤#spbalasubramaniam has been awarded #PadmaVibhushan posthumously for his excellency in his career 🙏🙏🙏 Right now he may not be with us but he is living in us through his music 🎵🎶#PadmaAwards #PadmaVibhushan#PadmaVibhushanforSPB https://t.co/ZnGuSP6hR9 — Lavanya18083 (@ImLavanya18) January 25, 2021

Earlier, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had urged the Central government to bestow the late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam with a posthumous Bharat Ratna. Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister had said: "SP Balasubramanian's demise is a great loss for the art world. I appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the late singer must be bestowed with a posthumous Bharat Ratna award." SP Balasubrahmanyam Dies at 74: Viswanathan Anand, Shikhar Dhawan, Chennai Super Kings Lead Sports Fraternity’s Tribute for Legendary Singer.

Apart from the singer, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is also among this year's recipients of Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award. The list of Padma awardees was declared on Monday on the eve of Republic Day. The time we have seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri awardees. 29 awardees are also women this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 10:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).