Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised, passed away on September 25, 2020 (Friday). He was 74 at the time of his death. The veteran singer was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai since August 5 after being admitted with mild COVID-19 symptoms. But his condition had reportedly deteriorated in the last 24 hours and he was put on life support. The veteran singer had tested negative for COVID-19 but had a mild fever and was in a critical condition. Shikhar Dhawan, Viswanathan Anand and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led Sports fraternity's tribute for the great man and reacted to the demise. SP Balasubrahmanyam, Popular Singer and Actor, Dies At 74.

Reports had earlier stated that SP Balasubrahmanyam was responding well to the treatment and his health condition had improved. His son SP Charan had also revealed that the iconic singer had completed a round of physiotherapy and had also begun oral intake of food. The hospital had, however, reported that he remained in a critical condition and was on maximum life support since September 24.

Viswanathan Anand Remembers SP Balasubrahmanyam's Iconic Voice

Really sad to hear about the passing away of such a great yet simple person. He was my first sponsor! He sponsored our team Chennai Colts in the national team championship in 1983. One of the nicest persons I have met. His music gave us such joy #RIPSPB — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 25, 2020

Chennai Super Kings Pay Their Respects

Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts to Sad Demise

Omg!! This year just gets worse by the day! #SPBalasubramaniam #RIP — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 25, 2020

Gautam Gambhir Pays Tribute to Legendary Singer

One of the greatest singers of all time, #SPBalasubramaniam sir’s soulful voice will remain in our hearts forever! He is irreplaceable. Condolences to his family & loved ones. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 25, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Offers Condolences

#RIPSPB 🙏 Your voice will stay with us through your songs. Condolences to his loved ones. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 25, 2020

Chennaiyin FC Pay Respect

Nee Oru Kadhal Sangeetham. 🎶 A thousand songs, a million emotions, one voice! To the man who has inspired many with his voice, you will always be cherished. #RIPSPB — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) September 25, 2020

The legendary singer had crooned over 1000 songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam films. From starting his journey with “Sri Sri Maryada Ramana” in 1966, SP Balasubrahmanyam had sung many poplar numbers and also acted in several Tamil films over the years. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011 by the Indian government for his contribution to Cinema.

