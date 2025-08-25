After the Weekend Cinematic Universe that gave Malayalam cinema Minnal Murali, Detective Ujjwalan and the upcoming Jambi, the industry is ready to launch yet another cinematic universe this Onam with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra - which is hailed as Malayalam Cinema's first female superhero movie. Onam 2025 Movie Line-Up: Mohanlal’s ‘Hridayapoorvam’, Fahadh Faasil’s ‘OKCK’, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ and More – Check Out All Malayalam Film Releases of This Festive Season.

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, the film is written and directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. Actress Santhy Balachandran has also contributed to the screenplay.

The cast includes Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha. Reports suggested that Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas would make cameo appearances to help expand the franchise, and now this has been confirmed.

Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas Cameos Confirmed Through Censor Board Report

While the trailers have been careful not to reveal these appearances, the Censor Board report confirms that Dulquer and Tovino are indeed part of the film. It also reveals the inclusion of Sunny Wayne, Dulquer’s first co-star from their 2012 debut Second Show.

The Censor Board Report of 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'

Censor Board Report of 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'

Interestingly, a similar situation occurred with another Onam 2025 release, Hridayapoorvam, where the censor process revealed cameos by Meera Jasmine and Basil Joseph. ‘Hridayapoorvam’: Basil Joseph and Meera Jasmine Confirmed in Mohanlal’s Onam Release Thanks to Censor Board Report.

The Plot of 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'

The synopsis submitted for certification reads: "The story follows Chandra (28), a mysterious, goth-influenced woman who has just moved to Bangalore and begins working night shifts at a café. Across the road from her apartment live Sunny and Venu, two aimless bachelors. Sunny becomes infatuated with Chandra, observing her odd routines, strange visitors, and reclusive nature. Their dynamic changes."

Watch the Trailer of 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra':

CBFC Rating for 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'

The CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) passed the film with a U/A 16+ certificate – meaning unrestricted exhibition with parental guidance for children under 16. The higher age restriction brings it close to an 'A' rating.

The BBFC website, which classified the film as 15 (mature), explains why: “strong bloody violence, injury detail, threat, domestic abuse.” You can see why the film got such a highly moderate rating below

BBFC Report of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Release Date of 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra releases worldwide on August 28, clashing with Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam. Adding to the buzz, Kalyani Priyadarshan has another release the very next day – Althaf Salim’s romcom Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, where she stars opposite Fahadh Faasil for the first time.

