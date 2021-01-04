Maara starring R Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath, Sshivada among others, will hit Amazon Prime Video on January 8. Before that, the makers have released a song titled Oru arai unathu today, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from Madhavan and Srinath's strange story. The song is just what you need after a long weekend. Ghibran's robust and strong musical arrangements we need to tide over the Monday blues any of us must be feeling. The singers are Yazin Nizar and Sanah Moidutty but in this short video, we could only hear Nizar and we are impressed. Maara Trailer: R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath’s Romantic Drama, Remake Of Malayalam Film Charlie, Will Make You Believe In Fairytales (Watch Video)

Maara is about a girl who spots a fairy tale, she had heard from a stranger, painted across the walls of a town, and sets out to find the painter. Madhavan is obviously the painter and has his charm game on. Srinath looks the part. It is a remake of Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menon's Charlie.

Maara is directed by Dhilip Kumar and is produced by Prateek Chakravorty, Shruti Nallappa. It gives a feel-good feeling. If you have watched Charlie, you will know that this movie has the potential to put you in a happy mood and we desperately need that.

