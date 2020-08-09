Mahesh Babu, the superstar of Telugu Cinema, has turned a year older on August 9. Tollywood’s favourite actor celebrates his 45th birthday today. It was just a few days ago when he had shared a post urging all his fans to avoid any kind of social gatherings on this day owing to the ongoing global crisis. So fans are celebrating this special day with great zeal across social media platforms. Even many celebs have extended birthday wishes to Mahesh Babu on social media platforms and one among them is his Bharat Ane Nenu co-star Kiara Advani. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Motion Poster: Mahesh Babu’s Fans Get an Electrifying Treat on the Tollywood Actor’s 45th Birthday!

Kiara Advani had made her debut in Telugu Cinema opposite Mahesh Babu in 2018 with the film Bharat Ane Nenu. This Tollywood flick is a political action drama that is written and directed by Koratala Siva. She played the character Vasumathi, who is Bharath’s love interest. On the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, Kiara has shared a sweet note for the superstar. She wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh Sir! God Bless you with a wonderful year ahead.. wishing you good health and happiness always!!” Mahesh Babu Birthday: 5 Mass Entertainers That Featured This Tollywood’s Handsome Hunk!

Kiara Advani’s Birthday Post For Mahesh Babu

Happy Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh Sir! God Bless you with a wonderful year ahead.. wishing you good health and happiness always!! ✨ — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) August 9, 2020

Rumours are also rife that Kiara Advani is being considered for Mahesh Babu’s upcoming masala entertainer, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, there has been no official update on it yet. Directed by Parasuram, this film features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and the makers are reportedly finalising the second lead actress for the film.

