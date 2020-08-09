Ahead of Mahesh Babu’s 45th birthday, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had promised that they would be sharing something special on August 9. The makers shared a poster featuring rupee one coin that had written that the motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata would be unveiled on August 9 at 9:09am. Since then fans were eagerly looking forward to it and here it is! As promised, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have released the motion poster and it is an electrifying one. Mahesh Babu Birthday: 5 Mass Entertainers That Featured This Tollywood’s Handsome Hunk!

Sarkaru Vaari Paata motion poster is indeed the best treat for all fans of Mahesh Babu on the occasion of his 45th birthday. In this video, you don’t get to see a complete look of Tollywood’s charming personality, but all you could see is him tossing a coin in the air set against a rustic backdrop. The background music composed by Thaman S is power-packed and highly energetic. Through this motion poster, the makers have not only wished superstar Mahesh Babu but have also urged everyone to ‘stay home and stay safe’ amid this pandemic. Mahesh Babu Requests His Fans to Avoid Social Gatherings on His Birthday (Read Tweet).

Checkout Sarkaru Vaari Paata Motion Poster Below:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and will be produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in this movie. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date. Stay tuned for further updates!

