Mahesh Babu's US Trip With Family Is All Things Love! (View Pics)

Mahesh Babu Namrata Shirodkar in NYC (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Tollywood star Mahesh Babu and his actress-wife Namrata Shirodkar are having the best time of their life in NYC. They were seen holidaying in the big apple with their kids Gautham and Sitara. Since then, they have been uploading pictures of their travel diaries on the social media. Do we need to tell you how the fans are totally going gaga over these snaps? In fact, even ace photographer Avinash Gowariker praised one of the pictures.

The actor was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru which has been a blockbuster! Naturally, that called for a celebration for the family. And those who have been following the star regularly on social media, they already know how important it is to him to take travel breaks in the middle of two films. Here, the couple had some mushy moment and the picture is indeed too cute. Take a look at more pictures from the trip below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he gearing up for his big release with Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally. He plays a gangster and confirmed the same while talking in an interview with IMWBuzz, "It will be with my Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally, It will again be in the commercial space. Speaking of travelling, he revealed, "Whenever I travel I always take my wife and children with me. Makes no sense to travel without them." Stay tuned with more updates.