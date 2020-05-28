Malayalam Actor Gokulan Marries Girlfriend Dhanya During the Lockdown; Jayasuriya, Tovino Thomas Congratulate the Couple

Gokulan With Dhanya (Photo Credits: Facebook)

We all have been seeing stories of wedding and pre-wedding ritual taking place amid the nationwide lockdown due to novel coronavirus. Ashutosh Kaushik, popular for winning reality shows like Bigg Boss 2 and Roadies 5, tied the knot on the rooftop of his home. Rana Daggubati announces his roka to Miheeka. Now, Malayalam actor Gokulan has tied the knot with his girlfriend, Dhanya. The pictures of the couple post the wedding nuptials is going viral on social media. As per reports, only a handful of close friends and a few family members attended the wedding, that took place keeping in check all the social distancing norms under the guidelines.

Gokulan is best known for his role in the film, Punyalan Agarbattis, where he played Jimbroottan. His co-star from the film, Jayasurya, congratulated the newlywed couple on social media. Sharing a picture, Jayasurya wrote in Malayalam: “All blessings for my Jimbruttan’s wedding (sic).” Actor Tovino Thomas also congratulated the couple. Guinness Pakru also shared heartwarming wishes for them.

Check Out Tovino's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Happy married life!!! @gokulan_m_s A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) on May 28, 2020 at 3:09am PDT

Gokulan has also worked in movies like Lal Bahadur Shastri, Sapthamashree Thaskaraha and Unda. He made his debut in Lijo Jose Pellissery's hit Malayalam film Amen.